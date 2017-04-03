Hicks column: Don't want to raise taxes for roads? Then embrace casinos
If you voted for the guy who built this, then you can not legitimately oppose casinos in South Carolina. File Everyone who drives in this state says the roads are terrible, and they are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Apr 5
|Mike
|36
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|12
|Jonathon cooper (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|sandy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC