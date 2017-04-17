He had more than 100 grams of heroin on him when he was arrested. Police say his partner had 2 ou...
A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison Monday for a heroin trafficking operation in the Myrtle Beach area. Julio Santiago, 23, of Holyoke, Mass., was sentenced in a Florence federal courtroom for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and for distributing heroin and fentanyl, according to a release from United States Attorney Beth Drake.
