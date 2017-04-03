Four new establishments slated for new development on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach
Changes are coming to Main Street in North Myrtle Beach with the addition of Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, OD Sky Bar, Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips and Scoops Ice Cream. The development, located at 214 Main Street, is replacing the building which formerly housed Miss Vickie's on Main, a clothing and accessories store, and Emmi Lu's Unique Boutique.
