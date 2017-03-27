Florence County deputies ask public's help finding missing, vulnerable man
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Florence County Sheriff's Office Investigators asked the public's help Sunday night finding a missing and possibly vulnerable man. According to Major Michael Nunn, Roy Bailey, 90, was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday at 3703 Southborough Road in Florence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
