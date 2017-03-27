First Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival comes to site of old Pavilion
The first Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival was held at the site of the old Pavilion on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Over two dozen food stands were set up on the site and thousands of visitors came to eat, play games and listen to live bands.
