First Alert: Coastal flood advisory in effect this evening
MYRTLE BEACH, SC A coastal flood advisory is in effect for all beaches of Horry and Georgetown Counties from 8:00 pm through 10:00 PM this evening. The combination of astronomical high tides and a persistent onshore wind will result in higher than normal tides this evening.
