First Alert: Coastal flood advisory i...

First Alert: Coastal flood advisory in effect this evening

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC A coastal flood advisory is in effect for all beaches of Horry and Georgetown Counties from 8:00 pm through 10:00 PM this evening. The combination of astronomical high tides and a persistent onshore wind will result in higher than normal tides this evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two girls fall from hotel 21 hr paula 4
Joey White Wed Crazy girl 1
Goodwill Carolina forest Apr 24 Grow up 1
people from ohio (Sep '16) Apr 24 Go Bucks 13
Blane Reeves Apr 23 Maggie 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Apr 20 Dsnyluvr 8
orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach Apr 19 left in dust 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC