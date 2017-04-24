Fire department rescues 86-year-old m...

Fire department rescues 86-year-old man after 4 hours in Beaufort County water

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department rescued an 86-year-old man who had been clinging to a tree for four hours in the water. Officials say that a little after 12 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to a report of somebody yelling for help from the marsh area near Hampton Inn at 2342 Boundary Street.

