Fair returns to Myrtle Beach Speedway for second year | Best Bets

The Horry County Fair, as seen last April, returns for a second year, opening Friday, going through April 16 at Myrtle Beach Speedway at 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, about three miles north of Myrtle Beach, and just past S.C. 31. Details at 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com/hcfair/. This photo, showing the former front gate at U.S. 17 Business - opposite South Ocean Boulevard - is part of the exhibit "Then and Now: The Transformation of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base," chronicling decades, at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

