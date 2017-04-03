Duke Energy, Clemson University partn...

Duke Energy, Clemson University partnering for combined heat and power plant on campus

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Duke Energy and Clemson University are partnering to building a new combined heat and power plant on the university's campus and to create a new electrical substation to serve both the university and Clemson community, according to a spokesperson for the university. Robin Denny, Director of Media Relations for Clemson University, said the university is leasing 1.35 acres of land near the National Guard Armory to Duke Energy to build the plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worthless American women (Feb '16) 3 hr Ohio Driver Educa... 4
Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16) 3 hr Ohio Driver Educa... 6
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) 3 hr Ohio Driver Educa... 7
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) 3 hr Mike 36
people from ohio (Sep '16) 3 hr Ohio Driver Educa... 12
News Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07) Mon Barb 68
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Mon Rick Tebbs 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Horry County was issued at April 05 at 2:45PM EDT

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC