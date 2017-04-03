Duke Energy, Clemson University partnering for combined heat and power plant on campus
Duke Energy and Clemson University are partnering to building a new combined heat and power plant on the university's campus and to create a new electrical substation to serve both the university and Clemson community, according to a spokesperson for the university. Robin Denny, Director of Media Relations for Clemson University, said the university is leasing 1.35 acres of land near the National Guard Armory to Duke Energy to build the plant.
