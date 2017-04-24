Demolition of Palace Theatre underway
The demolition of Palace Theatre is underway after the city approved the permit for the iconic Myrtle Beach landmark's destruction earlier this week. The tower camera atop the WMBF News studios tower SkyCam provides a view of the theater's demolition.
