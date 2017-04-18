Dancers attend SOS Spring Safari in N...

Dancers attend SOS Spring Safari in North Myrtle Beach

Dancers take to the floor at OD Pavilion for the 2017 SOS Spring Safari. The Society of Stranders Spring Safari kicked off on Saturday, April 22 with Shag dancing at clubs in North Myrtle Beach.

