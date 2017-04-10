Crews to close lanes on 48th Ave. North for construction
According to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, the road will be closed to through traffic from Kings Highway to Pine Lake Drive. Detours will be posted to 44th Avenue North, Little River Road and other streets.
