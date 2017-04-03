County deciding what to do with $4.2 million in accommodation taxes

CONWAY The county expects to collect more than $4.2 million in accommodation taxes in the upcoming fiscal year prompting government agencies and tourism-related groups to start lining up this week for a piece of that financial pie. At least $1.1 million will go to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce in the fiscal year 2018 budget that begins July 1. That's the percentage set aside by law for the county to spend on tourism advertising and promotion.

