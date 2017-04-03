Coroner names girls killed in fall fr...

Coroner names girls killed in fall from Myrtle Beach hotel

Two teens died on Wednesday when they fell from a balcony at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel according to Myrtle Beach police reports. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said those killed were a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl who were both Myrtle Beach High School students.

