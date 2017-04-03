Coroner names girls killed in fall from Myrtle Beach hotel
Two teens died on Wednesday when they fell from a balcony at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel according to Myrtle Beach police reports. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said those killed were a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl who were both Myrtle Beach High School students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Mike
|36
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|12
|Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|Barb
|68
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC