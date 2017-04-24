College of Charleston to offer doctoral degree program
College of Charleston President Glenn McConnell has announced that his school will soon be able to offer a doctoral degree program in computer and information science. President McConnell said in a news release, "We will expand our programmatic offerings over the next few years, and computer science and information management is a wonderful place to start."
