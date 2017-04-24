City will consider forcing a sale to ...

City will consider forcing a sale to acquire property at former Piggly Wiggly in West Ashley

13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Charleston City Council passed a resolution that would give the city the option to use eminent domain to acquire the site of the former Piggly Wiggly in West Ashley. That means the city could force the sale of the private property for public use.

