City closes on property needed for planned children's museum in downtown

MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Corporation has closed on one of the final properties needed for the proposed site of the South Carolina Children's Museum, which is planned for the Superblock area of downtown Myrtle Beach. The building that currently houses Myrtle Beach Room Escape was closed on by the DRC, which was the final property on the south side of 9th Avenue North needed for the museum site, according to Lauren Clever with the MBDRC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.