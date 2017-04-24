Charlotte man, wife and mother charged in minor sex trafficking case
Zerrell Ross Fuentes, 22, Briana Leshay Wright, 24, and Tanya Fuentes, 53, are accused of transporting minors from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach for prostitution. An eight-count federal indictment returned on Thursday alleges that between April 28 and May 8 of last year, the three conspired with each other to recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide and obtain, for the purpose of engaging in a commercial sex act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|5 hr
|Grow up
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Go Bucks
|13
|Blane Reeves
|Sun
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC