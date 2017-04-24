Charlotte man, wife and mother charge...

Charlotte man, wife and mother charged in minor sex trafficking case

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Zerrell Ross Fuentes, 22, Briana Leshay Wright, 24, and Tanya Fuentes, 53, are accused of transporting minors from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach for prostitution. An eight-count federal indictment returned on Thursday alleges that between April 28 and May 8 of last year, the three conspired with each other to recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide and obtain, for the purpose of engaging in a commercial sex act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Carolina forest 5 hr Grow up 1
people from ohio (Sep '16) 14 hr Go Bucks 13
Blane Reeves Sun Maggie 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Apr 20 Dsnyluvr 8
orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach Apr 19 left in dust 1
Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10) Apr 15 Kal 32
where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14) Apr 14 Doug 22
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Horry County was issued at April 24 at 9:56PM EDT

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,539,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC