Charlotte man, wife and mother charged in minor sex trafficking case

Zerrell Ross Fuentes, 22, Briana Leshay Wright, 24, and Tanya Fuentes, 53, are accused of transporting minors from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach for prostitution. An eight-count federal indictment returned on Thursday alleges that between April 28 and May 8 of last year, the three conspired with each other to recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide and obtain, for the purpose of engaging in a commercial sex act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.