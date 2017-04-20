Chamber CEO: Hurricane hasna t stopped Hilton Head tourism numbers from soaring
Despite Hurricane Matthew, Hilton Head Island saw an increase in tourism in 2016 and is expecting another for 2017, says the head of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. The island's hotel and resort occupancy rate increased by 6.1 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, according to Bill Miles, the chamber's president and CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Mike
|36
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|12
|Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|Barb
|68
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC