CCU environmental group hosting beach...

CCU environmental group hosting beach cleanup

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Ocean's Keeper is hosting the "March for Science: Beach Clean-Up Edition" on Saturday, April 22. The cleanup is held in solidarity with the March for Science, which takes place in Washington, D.C. on the same day. This is the group's latest effort to enhance oceanic environmentalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach 15 hr left in dust 1
Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10) Apr 15 Kal 32
where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14) Apr 14 Doug 22
two girls fall from hotel Apr 13 curious 3
gay teens (Jun '13) Apr 7 Chris5548 48
Worthless American women (Feb '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 4
Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 6
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC