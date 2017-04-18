CCU environmental group hosting beach cleanup
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Ocean's Keeper is hosting the "March for Science: Beach Clean-Up Edition" on Saturday, April 22. The cleanup is held in solidarity with the March for Science, which takes place in Washington, D.C. on the same day. This is the group's latest effort to enhance oceanic environmentalism.
