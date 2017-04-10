CARTA driver wins SCDOT Bus Operator of the Year award
The SC Department of Transportation has recognized Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority driver Gloria Fulton as its fixed route Operator of the Year, noting that the 37-year veteran has "gone above and beyond the call of duty to provide safe and efficient transportation services to the general public."
