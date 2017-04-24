Car crashes into Myrtle Beach hotel
Local EMS officials were seen Friday morning taking a woman away on a stretcher after her white Chrysler 300 crashed into the corner of the Bar Harbor hotel at 100 N. Ocean Blvd. Local EMS officials were seen Friday morning taking a woman away on a stretcher after her white Chrysler 300 crashed into the corner of the Bar Harbor hotel at 100 N. Ocean Blvd. Airbags were deployed in the vehicle, which hit the cement corner of the hotel in a parking area. The woman's son, Pleasant Cunningham, was on scene as police instructed him that the vehicle would have to be towed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two girls fall from hotel
|Thu
|paula
|4
|Joey White
|Wed
|Crazy girl
|1
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|Apr 24
|Grow up
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|Go Bucks
|13
|Blane Reeves
|Apr 23
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC