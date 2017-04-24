Car crashes into Myrtle Beach hotel

Local EMS officials were seen Friday morning taking a woman away on a stretcher after her white Chrysler 300 crashed into the corner of the Bar Harbor hotel at 100 N. Ocean Blvd. Local EMS officials were seen Friday morning taking a woman away on a stretcher after her white Chrysler 300 crashed into the corner of the Bar Harbor hotel at 100 N. Ocean Blvd. Airbags were deployed in the vehicle, which hit the cement corner of the hotel in a parking area. The woman's son, Pleasant Cunningham, was on scene as police instructed him that the vehicle would have to be towed.

