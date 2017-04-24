Canal dredging nearing completing in North Myrtle Beach
The "bulk of the junk" is being removed from the Cherry Grove canals, according to Pat Dowling of North Myrtle Beach said. The initial dredging of the canals is nearing completion in North Myrtle Beach after a near decade long permitting process.
