Boots Babb - Greenwood
Boots Anne Turner Babb, 62, of 106 Coosaw Run, wife of Tim S. Babb, died Friday, April 21, 2017, in Costa Rica. Born in Greenville, SC, Bootsie was a daughter of the late Harry and Betty Turner.
