BlogPaws 2017 Conference to Let Cats Out of the Bag in Myrtle Beach

Everyone knows "cats rule," not only online but in millions of feline-loving households. As it turns out, at the upcoming BlogPaws Conference taking place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from May 18-21, 2017, the cat presence will also include several celebrity cats of Instagram, play host to the Cat Writer's Association, prominent cat brands like PawCulture and feature Hauspanther founder and New York Times best-selling author, Kate Benjamin.

