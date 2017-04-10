As South Carolina's population ages, ...

As South Carolina's population ages, half of counties now have more deaths than births

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post and Courier

Mary Elizabeth Herman , Sarah L. Johnson, site manager Eudora Frasier and Mary Julia Grant spend the morning of Wednesday April 12, 2017, telling stories, drinking coffee and laughing at the Bureau of Aging Services Senior Center in Georgetown. As the state's baby boomer population has been aging, an increase has been seen is the demand for senior centers and in the number of deaths over births.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10) Sat Kal 32
where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14) Apr 14 Doug 22
two girls fall from hotel Apr 13 curious 3
gay teens (Jun '13) Apr 7 Chris5548 48
Worthless American women (Feb '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 4
Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 6
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 7
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC