As South Carolina's population ages, half of counties now have more deaths than births

Mary Elizabeth Herman , Sarah L. Johnson, site manager Eudora Frasier and Mary Julia Grant spend the morning of Wednesday April 12, 2017, telling stories, drinking coffee and laughing at the Bureau of Aging Services Senior Center in Georgetown. As the state's baby boomer population has been aging, an increase has been seen is the demand for senior centers and in the number of deaths over births.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.