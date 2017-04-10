As South Carolina's population ages, half of counties now have more deaths than births
Mary Elizabeth Herman , Sarah L. Johnson, site manager Eudora Frasier and Mary Julia Grant spend the morning of Wednesday April 12, 2017, telling stories, drinking coffee and laughing at the Bureau of Aging Services Senior Center in Georgetown. As the state's baby boomer population has been aging, an increase has been seen is the demand for senior centers and in the number of deaths over births.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC