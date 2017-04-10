ALDI to hold grand opening for first Myrtle Beach store

ALDI will unveil its first Myrtle Beach location with a grand opening set for Thursday, April 27. MYRTLE BEACH, SC ALDI will unveil its first Myrtle Beach location with a grand opening set for Thursday, April 27. According to a news release, the ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 8:25 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards. Customers can also tour the store and sample products.

