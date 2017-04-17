Airports creating spaces for people o...

Airports creating spaces for people on the autism spectrum - Mon, 17 Apr 2017 PST

15 hrs ago

Shannon Airport, which serves the southwestern region of Ireland, opened a "sensory room" for children and adults with neurodevelopmental challenges, including autism, on March 29. The room is located off the airport's departure lounge. It's designed to be a soothing place, with features like a wavy wall and color-changing lights.

Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Myrtle Beach, SC

