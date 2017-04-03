After Matthew: Garden City beaches still recovering
In November, Horry County signed an emergency sand scraping order, so construction crews went out to the beaches and flattened out the sand that Matthew had disrupted. The sand and debris that was pushed by Matthew from the beach onto the roads was also cleaned up, and new sand was added to the beach to replace the old.
