Activists call for Trump to release tax returns in Myrtle Beach gathering

Demanding President Donald Trump release his tax returns, about 250 people gathered in Valor Park in the Market Common on Saturday. The group marched around the park once while chanting before speeches by Thomas Dixon, former candidate for U.S. Senate, Mal Hyman, former District 7 U.S. House of Representatives candidate, Arik Bjorn, former candidate for U.S. Congress for the second congressional district of South Carolina, Victoria Lozano of Coastal Carolina University and May Hamdy Barr, an activist and member of the Arab Islamic community.

