A witness told police the suspects had a gun. Officers found more than that.
A witness told police the man had a gun, but officers found more than that when they searched the suspect's car. Two local men were arrested on weapons and drug charges Saturday after police say they found crack, heroin and guns in the vehicle they allegedly used to flee the scene of another crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|18 hr
|Pee wee Herman
|14
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 27
|paula
|4
|Joey White
|Apr 26
|Crazy girl
|1
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|Apr 24
|Grow up
|1
|Blane Reeves
|Apr 23
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC