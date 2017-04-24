A new Hungry Howiea s Pizza location ...

A new Hungry Howiea s Pizza location is headed to Myrtle Beach

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A new location for Hungry Howie's Pizza is opening on May 3, located at 4270 River Oaks Dr. in Myrtle Beach. In order to celebrate the opening of the restaurant a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for May 2 at 3:30 p.m. On May 3, a special deal is being offered on a large one-topping flavored-crust pizza for $6.99.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two girls fall from hotel Thu paula 4
Joey White Wed Crazy girl 1
Goodwill Carolina forest Apr 24 Grow up 1
people from ohio (Sep '16) Apr 24 Go Bucks 13
Blane Reeves Apr 23 Maggie 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Apr 20 Dsnyluvr 8
orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach Apr 19 left in dust 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,639,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC