A new Hungry Howiea s Pizza location is headed to Myrtle Beach
A new location for Hungry Howie's Pizza is opening on May 3, located at 4270 River Oaks Dr. in Myrtle Beach. In order to celebrate the opening of the restaurant a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for May 2 at 3:30 p.m. On May 3, a special deal is being offered on a large one-topping flavored-crust pizza for $6.99.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two girls fall from hotel
|Thu
|paula
|4
|Joey White
|Wed
|Crazy girl
|1
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|Apr 24
|Grow up
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|Go Bucks
|13
|Blane Reeves
|Apr 23
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
