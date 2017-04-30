300 Corvettes expected for show at Br...

300 Corvettes expected for show at Broadway at the Beach

Myrtle Beach Online

On June 3, members of the Corvettes at Myrtle Beach club are presenting their 22nd Annual Corvettes at Myrtle Beach show at Broadway at the Beach. They are planning to have the greatest Corvette show they have ever had and one of the biggest that they know about.

