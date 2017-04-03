3 arrested after suspicious car reported on Southwood Park Drive in Hilton Head
Three men are facing charges after Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies say they responded to a call about a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Hilton Head Gardens apartments off Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head Island Wednesday night. Deputies say they found a sawed-off shotgun and several shotgun shells in the car.
