2 teens fall to their deaths from 18th-floor hotel balcony13 min ago
Authorities say two teenage girls fell to their deaths from the 18th-floor balcony of a beachfront hotel in South Carolina. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says 16-year-old Daniela Flores fell to a 10th-floor parking deck, while 17-year-old Amber Franco's body was found on the roof of a ground-level Dunkin' Donuts.
