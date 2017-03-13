Your governments invested millions, b...

Your governments invested millions, but the land is almost empty

10 hrs ago

Five years after Myrtle Beach and Horry County completed the groundwork to bring businesses to the International Technology and Aerospace Park off Farrow Parkway, few have chosen to locate there. The roughly 400 acres is owned by Horry County, and because of its proximity to the Myrtle Beach International Airport, some development requires FAA approval.

Myrtle Beach, SC

