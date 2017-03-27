Work progressing on 'Heidi's Corner,' grand opening set for June
The 8,000-square-foot building will feature a new Croissants, and 'Hook & Barrel,' a dinner restaurant. MYRTLE BEACH, SC Work is progressing on "Heidi's Corner," a new building going up on 82nd Avenue North that will house a new Croissants Bistro and Bakery, and a new restaurant: Hook & Barrel.
