Winners cross the finish line at 20th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon
Pedro Meraz is the male winner and Emily Miller is the female winner, according to the Myrtle Beach Marathon Facebook page. Meraz, who is from Florida and has participated in 60 races but never won before, and he finished in 2 hours and 45 minutes, our Grand Strand news partner WPDE says.
