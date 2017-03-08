Widow of man who died after Rough N Rowdy Brawl remembers loving husband, father
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The widow of a man who died weeks after competing in the Rough N Rowdy Boxing Competition in Myrtle Beach is opening up about the loss that shattered her world. Willie Pedersen suffered a blow to the head during a bout at the competition on Feb. 4. He spent several weeks in a medically-induced coma before passing away.
