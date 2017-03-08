Traffic Alert: St. Patrick's Day Parade closes roads in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC The St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival in North Myrtle Beach will cause road closures Saturday. According to a news release from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, the parade begins at 9 a.m. and the festival follows immediately after until 4 p.m. Drivers should expect significant delays along Highway 17 between Possum Trot Road and 11th Avenue North as well as in the Ocean Drive section of Ocean Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.