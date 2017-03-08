Traffic Alert: St. Patrick's Day Para...

Traffic Alert: St. Patrick's Day Parade closes roads in North Myrtle Beach

12 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC The St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival in North Myrtle Beach will cause road closures Saturday. According to a news release from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, the parade begins at 9 a.m. and the festival follows immediately after until 4 p.m. Drivers should expect significant delays along Highway 17 between Possum Trot Road and 11th Avenue North as well as in the Ocean Drive section of Ocean Boulevard.

