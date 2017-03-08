This Myrtle Beach woman may beat Apri...

This Myrtle Beach woman may beat April the Giraffe to labor

Erin Dietrich, the local Myrtle Beach woman who went live wearing a giraffe mask, is at it again , only this time the 39 week pregnant mother-to-be appears to be in the hospital. Dietrich, who appears ready to have her new baby, is seen dancing in her hospital gown and bed, once again dawning the giraffe mask.

