This Myrtle Beach woman may beat April the Giraffe to labor
Erin Dietrich, the local Myrtle Beach woman who went live wearing a giraffe mask, is at it again , only this time the 39 week pregnant mother-to-be appears to be in the hospital. Dietrich, who appears ready to have her new baby, is seen dancing in her hospital gown and bed, once again dawning the giraffe mask.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead beat dad- SC won't enforce ! (Sep '06)
|31 min
|Pam
|44
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|12 hr
|SickDude
|20
|ICE Spotted In North MB
|Mar 6
|Totally
|1
|Short Skirts
|Mar 4
|Sexaddict55
|5
|Springmaid pier
|Feb 28
|Melvin
|1
|Phentermine
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|2
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 26
|Tsoyster33
|28
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC