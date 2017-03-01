Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 6
Danny Vinson plays Thirsty, an alcoholic trying to regain trust from his sister, who has custody of his only daughter, in the short film "Crab Trap," shot in Murrells Inlet and Garden City Beach. See its premiere screenings at 7 and 8 p.m. Monday at the Grand 14 Cinema , at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, each with question-and-answer session afterward with Vinson and actress Rebecca Koon, and film producers Chip White and Jason McRae Smith.
