Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 3

Dine on Lenten fish fry meals, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 14 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. A plate is $11, for haddock, french fries, and coleslaw, and clam chowder for additional $1. Details at 910-579-3577.

