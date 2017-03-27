Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 31
Darley Newman, a Myrtle Beach childhood native, is host and producer for "Travels with Darley," a PBS series for which the third season will air 7-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 21 on ETV across South Carolina - including WHMC-TV 23 of Conway and WITV-TV 7 of Charleston. This photo is from a ride on the Star Ferry in the "Hong Kong Urban Adventures" episode, which will debut on ETV on March 31. Details at www.travelswithdarley.com.
