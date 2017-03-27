Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 29
Cast members in Carolina Forest High School's "Anything Goes" will get their kicks in a dance during shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the school, 700 Gardner Lacy Road, northeast off U.S. 501. Details at 843-236-7997 or www.cfhsperformingarts.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So SLOW here
|14 min
|Omg
|1
|Pop Ups On This Site
|Mon
|Badboyfromolddays
|1
|Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Badboyfromolddays
|78
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|33
|Loris
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|3
|The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver...
|Mar 23
|kellyherself
|4
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|Mar 21
|Criminal
|5
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC