Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 29

Cast members in Carolina Forest High School's "Anything Goes" will get their kicks in a dance during shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the school, 700 Gardner Lacy Road, northeast off U.S. 501. Details at 843-236-7997 or www.cfhsperformingarts.com.

