Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 28

Rick Corso , known for his various stage personalities such a guy trying to tip his way to the front of a funeral line, will perform nightly, Tuesday-Saturday, with Derrick Tennant and Cooter Douglas opening, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.

