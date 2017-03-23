Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 27
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders' club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy, and guests can check out the club's construction of a new, Lionel-size layout, replacing one that was 5 years old and with hopes it's ready by Easter. Visit 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free.
