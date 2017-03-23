Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 27

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The Grand Strand Model Railroaders' club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy, and guests can check out the club's construction of a new, Lionel-size layout, replacing one that was 5 years old and with hopes it's ready by Easter. Visit 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09) 3 hr Badboyfromolddays 77
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) 20 hr Anonymous 33
Loris 20 hr Anonymous 3
News The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver... Thu kellyherself 4
Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15) Mar 21 Criminal 5
Best Seafood Buffet Mar 20 BigFish44 1
News 20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08) Mar 17 Dustydawgs 17
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC