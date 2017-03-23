Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 26
The hits by the Charlie Daniels Band, anchored by a native of Leland, N.C., include "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," as performed in the movie "Urban Cowboy," from 1980. The group will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway , at the junction of U.S. 17, on the northern tip of Myrtle Beach.
