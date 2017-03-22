Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 24

Matthew Mayfield, whose latest album is "Recoil," will open for Blue October, at 8 p.m. Friday, at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach, and matthewmayfield.com.

