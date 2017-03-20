Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 21

Take an easy escape to see Ann Wilson, the older sister from the duo Heart, and the duet partner with Loverboy's Mike Reno on "Almost Paradise," a song co-written by Eric Carmen, from the movie "Footloose." Wilson will play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, in downtown Wilmington, N.C. Details at Details at 910-362-7999 or cfcc.edu/capefearstage/tickets-and-events/, and www.annwilsonofheart.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.